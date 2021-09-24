No COVID-19 testing today due to inclement weather

NO TESTING: Inclement weather has led to the suspension of COVID-19 tests on Friday, Sept. 24. In this photo, a nurse performs a Polymerase chain reaction or PCR test by swabbing during a drive-thru testing clinic at the old carnival grounds in Tiyan on Aug. 28. Post file photo.

There will be no COVID-19 testing today at Tiyan, or at the Southern and Northern Regional Community Health Centers.

Department of Public Health and Social Services announced the suspension of the drive-thru testing due to inclement weather.

“Again, we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as we work to get our community tested and also prioritize the safety of our staff,” officials stated.

Officials have noted that inclement weather may effect hours of operation at drive-thru test sites.

Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokesperson, said Tiyan and the Northern Clinic are scheduled to open on Saturday. Tiyan is open from 8 a.m. to noon. Northern Clinic is open at 9 a.m. 

"We're in constant communication with the National Weather Service," Carrera said. "If the weather turns bad then we will suspend operations." 

