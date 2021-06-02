COVID-19 testing will be held at the the Famers Co-Op in Dededo from 9 a.m.-noon over the next several Wednesdays: June 2, 9, and 16.

Testing for travel purposes will not be conducted at these community testing sites.

Individuals seeking COVID-19 testing to travel off island may contact the Department of Public Health and Social Services Northern Region Community Health Center at 635-7525/6 to schedule an appointment. Priority is given to those who are traveling for medical purposes.

For the safety of the community and nurses, only four people per vehicle are allowed to be tested during community drive-thru testing. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Bring a photo ID.

Vaccination

DPHSS and its partners continue vaccination efforts.

• June 2: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the DPHSS Southern Region Community Health Center, Inalåhan. Vaccines offered: Pfizer-BioNTech Dose 1 & 2 (ages 12 and older) and Moderna Dose 1 & 2. Call 671-828-7604/5/7518 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins accepted.

• June 2: 9 a.m.-noon at the Farmers Co-op Market, Dededo. Vaccines include: Pfizer-BioNTech Dose 1 & 2 (ages 12 & older). Johnson and Johnson/Janssen will also be available for those 18 and older.