COVID-19 tests continue Monday, Tuesday

For those who want to make sure that holiday merry making didn’t include exposure to COVID-19, community testing will be held Monday and Tuesday.

On both days, testing will be conducted at the Guam Community College from 8-9 a.m. for GCC students, faculty and staff; then from 9 a.m.-noon, testing will be opened to the public.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will offer up to 300 tests per day on a first-come, first-served basis. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. Four people will be allowed per vehicle and participants are asked to bring a picture ID.

The Northern Region Community Health Center will remain open for COVID-19 testing by appointment only. The center’s phone number is 635-7525/6.

Vaccine

As of Friday, residents in phases 1A and 1B who’ve received the first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine total 4,945. A second dose is required at day 21.

Phase 1A includes health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B includes residents ages 75 and older.

Phase 1C will include people with comorbidities and elderly adults, according to the Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee, which determines the categories within the phases recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More specifically, those in Phase 1C are people who have been diagnosed with high-risk medical conditions, predisposed to severe illness, underserved communities, or are 65 years old and above.

9 new cases

As of Friday night, there were nine new cases of COVID-19 out of 148 tests performed on Thursday, according to the Joint Information Center. That brings Guam’s total to 7,326 with 122 deaths. There were 157 people who have completed isolation and 7,047 who completed isolation.

Guam’s COVID-19 Area Risk Score, as of Friday, is 0.5. Guam’s ideal, long-term goal is 2.5, which officials said, has been shown to correlate with low to zero COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths.

There were 13 people hospitalized at the Guam Memorial Hospital, three of whom were in the intensive care unit. Two of those patients were on ventilators. There are no COVID-19 patients at Guam Regional Medical City or Naval Hospital Guam.