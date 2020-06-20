COVID-19 total: 200

Guam's number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 200 after the government of Guam received information Friday that seven more airmen tested positive for COVID-19, and a recent traveler from the Philippines staying in a government quarantine facility also tested positive.

The additional COVID-19 cases associated with Andersen Air Force Base increased the total to 15 airmen.

The 15 airmen are with one Air Force unit whose members arrived on Guam on May 25 from the states. More than two weeks later, on June 11, the first of the cases from the unit showed symptoms confirmed to be COVID-19, Andersen's 36th Air Wing confirmed previously.

An investigation is continuing to find out who and how many people the airmen have come into contact with. The close contacts will go through COVID-19 testing. The airmen were housed at the Guam Reef Hotel when they first arrived.

“All service members assigned to the unit remain in isolation at Andersen AFB and under medical observation. We are currently working to test all members of the deployed unit and encourage the community to get tested if they display symptoms,” the 36th Wing public affairs stated.

Traveler from Manila

The Guam Public Health Lab also confirmed one person tested positive on Friday while staying at the government quarantine facility at Wyndham Garden. GovGuam confirmed the quarantined person recently traveled to Guam from the Philippines.

Philippine Airlines resumed direct flights to Guam on June 16. Guam didn't have direct flights from the Philippines for more than two months following the suspension of international travel in and out of the country.

Guam has had five COVID-19 deaths. Twenty-two COVID-19 cases remain active and all were in stable condition, according to the government.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of the virus is asked to contact their health care provider or call any of the Community Health Centers or the DPHSS Medical Triage Hotline at:

- 671-480-7859

- 671-480-6760/3

- 671-480-7883

- 671-687-6170 (ADA Dedicated Number)

To date, a total of 9,821 tests have been performed on Guam.

Expanded testing continues next week with the next events scheduled for June 23 near the Barrigada Community Center, June 24 at the Agana Heights Mayor's Office and June 25 at the St. Francis Church and school. All testing is free and open to the public. Each will be held from 9 a.m. to noon.