The Guam National Guard is letting the public know that due to the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine shortage, the Guard will only be administering dose 2 of Moderna to those due or overdue today, Friday, Feb. 26, at the UOG COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

Those who are due on Saturday will not be accepted today, either by appointment or walk-in.

As a reminder, it is OK to receive your dose 2 up to six weeks after dose 1, the Guard stated. This postponement will not reduce the effectiveness of your vaccine, according to the Guard.

The Guam Guard will announce when the next shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine arrives, and when the UOG clinic will reopen.

"Thank you again for your patience and understanding, and please continue to stay safe," the Guam Guard stated.