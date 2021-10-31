There are 58 people in local civilian and military hospitals with COVID-19. Among them, is one child, a pediatric case at Guam Memorial Hospital, the Joint Information Center reported.

Saturday was the last day for COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Micronesia Mall.

The JIC reported clinics will continue at the University of Guam Calvo Field House, as well as the Northern and Southern Region Community Health Centers in Dededo and Inalåhan. UOG will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Sundays - though it will be closed Nov. 2 in observance of All Souls' Day.

The northern health center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays. The southern health center will be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays.

On Saturday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported a preliminary case count of 36 new cases of COVID-19 from 555 specimens analyzed on Oct. 29. Additional results are pending analysis and submission from other clinics and will be reported on Monday. As of Saturday, Guam has a total of 18,187 officially reported cases and 238 deaths. There were 2,256 cases in active isolation. As of Oct. 29, the COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 18.8.

Officials also continue to encourage residents to get tested for COVID-19, noting that monoclonal treatment continues.

DPHSS has outpatient monoclonal antibody therapy at the Mangilao Senior Citizens Center. Patients may receive therapy if they meet the eligibility criteria through a referral from their private physician, a COVID-19 community test site, or a hospital. To schedule an appointment, call 671-998-4627 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or 671-734-9203 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.