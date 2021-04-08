COVID-19 vaccination clinic to be held at Tiyan High on Monday

Tiyan High School students who are 16 or older can get their COVID-19 vaccine shot at school on Monday.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services Immunization program and the Guam Department of Education are hosting a free clinic for Tiyan High School students who are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday, April 12, in the Tiyan High School gymnasium.

"If a parent or guardian is with a students they won't be turned away," said GDOE spokeswoman Michelle Franzquez.

However, she added, noting that the island's infrastructure for providing the COVID-19 vaccines has expanded over the last few months, that "we want to make sure that our efforts are geared towards the eligible students at that site."

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to interested students who are 16 years of age or older. Students who are under the age of 18 must be accompanied by one parent or, by a legal guardian while receiving the vaccine.

Before receiving the vaccine, all participants must submit a consent form. Printed copies of the consent form are available at Tiyan High School.

A fillable PDF is also available online: https://tinyurl.com/3xvaw4b3. Students are requested to bring their shot records with them to the vaccination clinic.

Parents and students can schedule appointments online at https://tinyurl.com/2t8vv3k. We ask participants who schedule an online appointment to either show their receipt/ticket on their phones or provide a printout of their receipt/ticket to the staff members when entering the gymnasium.

Walk-in participants are welcomed.

Participants are to follow the COVID-19 mitigation guidelines:

· Undergo a temperature check before entering campus;

· Wear a mask at all times;

· Maintain a physical distance of at least 6ft.;

· Wash hands or use hand sanitizer often;

· Arrive fifteen (15) minutes before their scheduled appointment; and

· Remain in their vehicles until instructed to enter the gymnasium.

Please be advised that vaccinations are given upon availability.

For more information, contact Shane Garrido, the THS School Health Counselor at 300-5570.