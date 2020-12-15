The first of the COVID-19 vaccines will be administered Thursday at Okkodo High School.

The school cafeteria and gymnasium will be set up as a temporary vaccination clinic, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The initial doses will be administered through closed points of dispensing.

DPHSS spokeswoman Janela Carrera said DPHSS will give some of the 3,900 vaccines that arrived on Tuesday morning to the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority and the Guam Regional Medical City to administer the first doses of the vaccines to medical healthcare frontliners.

The initial doses are dedicated for use as the first of the required two-dose regimen. The manufacturer has reserved an equal number of the second dose, which will be shipped in the coming weeks, officials said.

The vaccination plan developed by DPHSS largely follows recommendations by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and prioritizes healthcare workers who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19, such as nurses, physicians, first responders, and residents of long-term care facilities. Prioritizing beyond these groups will be defined by the Guam Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee.

COVID-19 vaccine implementation will include an initial limited-supply phase followed by a general implementation phase, when large supplies of the vaccine become available.

The FDA stated that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 disease. The vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, 21 days apart.

Recommended guidelines from the CDC and ACIP will be used to train DPHSS nurses, vaccinators, and staff in preparation for the administration of the first doses of the vaccine on Guam.