COVID-19 vaccine voluntary for public schools

COVID-19 vaccinations, when available, will be voluntary for the Guam Department of Education and will not be required of employees or students in order to work or attend face-to-face instruction at schools, according to GDOE spokeswoman Isa Baza.

The first batch of a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive on Guam this month. An initial order for 3,900 doses was placed on Dec. 4.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Art San Agustin said Guam has been authorized for 11,700 doses, but numbers may change based on availability. With two doses for each person, that total means 5,850 Guam residents could get the vaccine early.

Pfizer Inc. will provide this first batch, but the vaccine is still awaiting U.S. Federal Drug Administration approval for emergency use. The FDA's advisory committee will meet on the approval issue on Dec. 11 Guam time.

The next shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine, made by Moderna, is expected to have a greater impact on Guam, with enough doses to vaccinate 25,000 more residents in January, if estimated timelines hold.

Pfizer requires a follow-up shot in three weeks, and Moderna's second shot is needed after 28 days, federal officials have said.

Like the Pfizer vaccine, Moderna's also awaits FDA approval for emergency use.

First in line

Based on an advisory panel's recommendation to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the national priority for vaccinations, under "phase 1a," are health care workers and senior citizens living in group homes.

First responders, such as firefighters and police officers, will also qualify to receive the vaccine if there are excess doses of the first batch, according to Dr. Felix Cabrera of the governor's Physicians Advisory Group.

But for now, the vaccine will only be available to adults, as there haven't been enough trials involving children.

Pediatrician Dr. Michael Um, of One Love Pediatrics, said after safety has been determined for adults, subsequent trials can then take place involving different cohorts of children, which takes time.

"Safety and efficacy data overall have been very promising, and I expect the clinical trials for children to show similar data. So with that understanding, I'll be very much looking forward to the day when the COVID vaccines are available for children," Um said.

Apprehension

However, there is apprehension over the vaccine, even among adults. An initial survey has shown that only about 70% of Guam's health care workers were planning on getting the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Cabrera.

The doctor placed some blame for the hesitation on the quick development of the vaccines – a matter of months versus the many years it normally takes to move from trial to mass distribution.

Um echoed similar reasoning behind why people might have reservations about vaccination.

"Typically vaccines go through phases of clinical trials – first to determine safety, then efficacy," he said. "In the case of the COVID vaccines, they were able to run the trials in parallel rather than series, so instead of years to gather data, we have data in months."

Meanwhile, GDOE is surveying teachers and staff in preparation for the potential release of COVID-19 vaccines early next year, Baza said.

School employees working at school sites would be prioritized, she added.