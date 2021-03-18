Dr. Mike Cruz, state surgeon of the Guam Army National Guard, said Tuesday that he hoped all COVID-19 variants were already on Guam because that would mean the community is maintaining low infection rates even with the variants on island.

"But we don't know if any variants are here. We sent tests two months ago to the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for sequencing, we still don't have the results back," Cruz said Monday. "Having looked at the experience of other places and the obviously increased infectiousness of the variants, then we want to be concerned. But again, I'm hoping that the variants are here."

Cruz was speaking during a press conference on reopening Guam to tourism.

At the same conference, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said the island is aiming to accept visitors by May 1 if vaccinations reach 50% of residents 16 years and older by that time, or about 62,000 people vaccinated.

Reopening would mean exempting visitors from quarantine, given their adherence to other requirements, according to the governor.

"Our plan is also contingent about knowing that the COVID-19 variants do not escape the vaccine," Leon Guerrero said.

"Of course, even if the COVID variants is on the island, we will still monitor our hospitalization numbers, our (COVID Area Risk) Score. But we would be a lot more cautious about maybe having people go straight home, and that's a discussion that we are continuing to have," the governor added later.

Guam has shipped 49 COVID-19 samples to the CDC for genome sequencing since January but hasn't received results. No samples have been shipped since Feb. 23.

The sampling is part of the National SARS-CoV-2 Strain Surveillance, or NS3, a program the CDC officially launched in November 2020 to "increase the number and representativeness of viruses undergoing characterization," the federal agency stated on its website.

As all viruses evolve over time, there are now multiple variants or strains of the virus that causes COVID-19. Some variants appear to spread more easily and quickly than others, which may lead to more cases of COVID-19, according to the CDC.

The World Health Organization states that vaccination elicits a broad immune response involving a range of antibodies and cells, and that viral mutations should not make vaccines completely ineffective.

"In the event that any of these vaccines prove to be less effective against one or more variants, it will be possible to change the composition of the vaccines to protect against these variants," WHO states.

People must not put off getting vaccinated because of concerns about variants, the organization states, and vaccinations must continue even if the vaccines are somewhat less effective against some variants of the COVID-19 virus, as they are crucial to combating the disease.