COVID-19 worsens school staffing shortages

With COVID-19 exacerbating the shortage of teachers and staff at public schools, the Guam Department of Education has created Operation Guardian as part of an effort to ensure students can remain in school five days a week.

“Despite the steep rise in new cases, no new restrictions are being required by the governor or Department of Public Health and Social Services at this time,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

“Based on this, we are continuing our efforts to stay in operation and provide students with five days of in-person instruction per week, and we are doing our best to shore up schools that are dealing with employee shortages, which is our biggest challenge at this point.”

Fernandez said GDOE is working to keep schools open and may use the option to close one or two classrooms or schools, if necessary, as opposed to shutting down the entire school system.

GDOE officials have said face-to-face instruction is helping students catch up, in terms of what was missed in the current and two previous school years.

Fernandez noted Thursday that the “priority is to do what we can to keep schools open and safe for all of our kids and employees.”

Short-staffed at schools

The increase in the number of GDOE employees who have tested positive, or are required to be tested due to contact tracing, has impacted school staffing levels over the past two weeks, the school system stated in a press release.

Currently, schools rely on available substitute teachers, teacher assistants and community program aides to cover classes or assist with supervision on campus.

Operation Guardian came into play Thursday for F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, which had 23 faculty and staff members absent for various reasons, including COVID-19 infection or having to follow Public Health procedures.

The absences left the school, that has 108 faculty and staff and 1,029 enrolled students, with a 20% shortage of employees.

According to GDOE, five employees tested positive for COVID-19 recently, three are in quarantine, two are getting tested, and three are awaiting test results. In addition, one employee is on maternity leave, two are on long-term leave, five are on sick leave and two are on jury duty.

That’s on top of the seven vacancies that haven’t been filled.

FBLG requested four staff members from the central office, who were deployed to assist, GDOE stated in the release.

5-15 schools request help daily

That’s part of Operation Guardian’s process, according to GDOE. Every morning, schools are asked to submit staffing information and what’s needed to assist on campus. Central office staff members are then deployed to those schools as requested.

In the last two weeks, the central office has deployed 30 to 60 employees daily in response to school requests.

Of GDOE’s 41 schools, the number of schools requesting support has generally been between five and 15 per day.

“We are closely monitoring the staffing needs and requests from schools, and we are committed to providing the necessary daily support to keep schools in operation,” Fernandez said. “While the central office activities remain important, our primary mission is to ensure that our kids can come to school for their education, and I am thankful that our team has come together to meet this mission.”

Contingency plans

On Wednesday, GDOE reported 196 active COVID-19 cases among employees and students from Jan. 19-25. It also reported 220 new cases for the same week.

GDOE has contingency plans should the numbers increase further, and central office support cannot be sustained.

“If the situation gets worse, we do not anticipate shifting the entire school system to remote learning,” Fernandez said. “Instead, our contingency plan would be to shift one or two schools to remote learning, and then move the staff from those schools to other schools in need of support. In this way, we would have a targeted approach that would avoid disrupting any of the other schools that can remain in operation.”

Acting Gov. Joshua Tenorio on Thursday noted that within the governor's executive order allowing schools to resume face-to-face instruction last November, there's flexibility for GDOE.

"Parents and schools are able and empowered to make decisions about the safety of their children. Our discussion in the past with the Guam Department of Education and the private schools is to give them the authority and the flexibility to make decisions about their school based on the situation that they're in," he said.

Tenorio noted that Catholic schools, as an example, decided to return to online learning as COVID-19 numbers started increasing in schools.

"The Guam Department of Education, the discussion with the superintendent has always been given the flexibility, for example, if they're in a situation and they believe a school should be shut down rather than shutting down the entire system, that’s a decision that we worked hard with the superintendent to give them the flexibility to do so," he said.