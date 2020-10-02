COVID aid awaits deal; United furloughs 13,000

Unemployment benefits, the proposed $1,200 economic impact relief for each taxpayer, and financial assistance for struggling businesses hang in the balance after Senate Republicans and House Democrats in Congress failed to reach a deal on a new round of pandemic relief.

And Congress is running out of time. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to go into recess on Friday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin tried to negotiate a deal on Thursday, Guam time, but failed.

The Democrat speaker announced on Twitter early Thursday morning in Washington, D.C., "The House will be proceeding with our vote tonight on the updated #HeroesAct in order to formalize our proffer to Republicans in the negotiations to address the health and economic catastrophe in our country."

The House has updated its legislation, called the Heroes Act, which proposes a $2.2 trillion pandemic relief package, that includes, according to a House summary:

• economic impact payments of $1,200 per taxpayer and $500 per dependent;

• weekly $600 federal unemployment payments through next January and language that unemployed workers will not exhaust their eligibility;

• another Paycheck Protection Program to serve the smallest businesses and struggling nonprofits, providing hard-hit businesses with second loans, and delivering targeted assistance for the struggling restaurant industry and independent live venue operators; and

• extending the highly successful Payroll Support Program to keep airline industry workers paid.

But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell only mustered a $500 billion bill, according to The Washington Post.

For workers in the U.S. airline industry, the delay in Congress' second pandemic relief package has already had a ripple effect.

Hometown airline furloughs employees

United Airlines was one of the U.S. airlines that announced it was issuing furloughs.

United furloughed 13,000 of its employees effective Thursday.

There were no details specific of the impact on United's Guam workforce.

Guam is one of several hubs for the airline.

However, the Association of Flight Attendants union stated that United flight attendants on Guam and in California who are affected by the furloughs would see their last paycheck covering the pay period ending Sept. 29.

United's management sent to a memo to employees on Thursday, stating, in part: "Today is a very sad day for all of us here at United. As you know, Congress has been negotiating another stimulus bill to address the economic impact of COVID-19 and there is strong bipartisan support. But despite a chorus of voices advocating for an extension of the CARES Act Payroll Support Program – a coalition that included industry groups, other airlines, our union partners, senior leadership at United and many of you – Congress has still not taken action."

The CARES Act Payroll Support Program funding for the airlines expired Sept. 30.

"That means after months of aggressive cost-cutting and proactive debt-raising actions to manage the company through the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on our business, we regrettably are forced to move forward with the process of involuntarily furloughing about 13,000 of our United team members," United stated.

United continues to ask Congress to help the airline industry's workers, United stated.

"The pandemic has devastated travel demand, from international restrictions to domestic quarantines to overall weakness in customer bookings. But throughout – and in spite of – the challenges of the past eight months, all of our employees have demonstrated how much they care about each other and our customers. To our departing 13,000 family members: Thank you for your dedication and we look forward to welcoming you back."