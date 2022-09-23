COVID 'becoming endemic': DPHSS scaling down operations as rates decline

The COVID-19 positivity rate on Guam continues to decrease along with many other places in the world, and while that is not a sign that the pandemic is close to being over, it's a good indicator that the island, and the world, is adjusting to living with COVID-19.

“What might be occurring is the move toward what they call 'endemicity,' which means it's becoming endemic and we’re just going to have to live with it,” said Territorial Epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky. "It will be around, we will still track it, people can get treatment, they can get vaccinated, but right now the numbers are going down. We are following the pattern in the U.S., but in places like the Philippines, there’s still a lot of cases."

Guam’s seven-day rolling average of positive cases was fewer than 20 per day for the period from Aug. 24 to Sept. 20.

“We are looking really good,” Pobutsky said. “The overall and the local positivity rates have basically converged into one.”

A key indicator tracked by the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services and reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine the island’s risk of transmission has been hospitals' COVID-19 patient occupancy, which has also declined.

"Hospital is looking good. ... It's been decreasing. It has been below the surge level and the ICU has not gone above the surge level; deaths continue to be sporadic,” Pobutsky said.

On Thursday, the Joint Information Center reported the island's 401st COVID-19-related death, a 17-year-old male who tested positive Sept. 15. The teen had no record of vaccination, according to Guam Regional Medical City.

Late reports

There have been other recent reports of deaths related to COVID-19, but Pobutsky stressed those were late reports.

“We have had some recent reports, but those were late reports from death certificate review,” Pobutsky said. "It sounds like it's a lot, that we are just over 400, but the last five cases were all late reports and they were all very elderly people."

With deaths now exceeding the 400 mark, Pobutsky explained why there has been some late reporting of COVID-19-related deaths.

“Sometimes the hospitals don’t report to us, and we get a late report and we find cases after death certificate review,” she said. "That’s just it – they are busy up there, they are doing other things and we get late reports. It's just the way it is."

In fact, it's something they’ve had to deal with since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve actually had this issue all along, where sometimes a case is not reported and we do find a death certificate where it’s one of the causes of death and then we adjust the count. That’s normal. We’ve been doing this the whole time,” Pobutsky said.

Elderly populations are at high risk of mortality due to chronic conditions that make them more susceptible to the respiratory infection.

The JIC reported 40 cases with variants of concern identified. The results were from virus samples collected on Guam from July 8 to July 21. The samples underwent genome sequencing by the CDC – 32 were identified as the BA.5 omicron variant and eight identified as the BA.2 variant.

Looking at the positivity rate by age groups, a convergence has occurred as anticipated by DPHSS despite the increase in symptomatic cases.

“The last couple of days we saw a lot of symptomatics (sic) but that’s because this is after the weekend; we always see a bump,” she said. “It's the same as last week, we are looking really good.”

According to the CDC, Guam’s community level risk for COVID-19 is low. Health officials have attributed the decline to vaccinations.

Robert Leon Guerrero, interim chief medical officer at DPHSS, continued to urge the community to vaccinate and noted that an annual COVID-19 immunization may be necessary in the future.

“We now have the bivalent booster and this is probably going to set the situation where we get annual COVID-19 shots, like the flu shots,” Leon Guerrero said. "So this bivalent vaccine is probably going to be the last booster shot until next year."

'Scaling back operations'

Patrick Luces, DPHSS incident commander, noted that as the positivity rate declines, operations also are being scaled down.

“As we hear the numbers going down, we are going to be scaling back operations," he said. "We did shut down the hotel testing sites over at PIC and Nikko on the 18th, so at the end of the month we will be closing the rest of our hotel testing sites."

The vaccination center at the Agana Shopping Center will also be shutting its doors Sept. 30.

“That will be our last day; we encourage everyone to go and get vaccinated while we still have it open to the community or the public,” he said. "After Sept. 30, you will be able to reach out to our northern and southern public health clinics."

Until then, the Agana Shopping Center vaccination clinic is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With positivity rates on the decline, weekly COVID-19 briefings will now be held every other week, with the next briefing set for Oct. 6.