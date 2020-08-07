COVID cases disrupt school, businesses

As eight new cases were confirmed Thursday, several of the island’s schools, business establishments and at least one government agency said they’re taking measures to address possible COVID-19 exposures.

Of the six cases confirmed by the Department of Public Health and Social Services, one case had recent travel to the U.S. mainland, two cases were identified through contact tracing, and three cases were identified through community screening.

Grace Bordallo, the DPHSS COVID-19 incident public affairs officer, said the next community testing has not been scheduled. The Guam Daily Post asked whether this is the second wave Guam is seeing and where these new cases are rising from. Bordallo said according to territorial epidemiologist Dr. Ann Pobutsky: ”These new cases in the past couple of days, are being investigated as to household or community contacts, travel."

Guam has seen a recent increase in cases:

• 14 were confirmed Wednesday

• 7 were confirmed Tuesday

• 9 were confirmed Monday

There were 71 active cases as of Thursday.

The following locations have confirmed COVID-19 cases the past two days:

• 2 Guam Power Authority employees, who, according to GPA, don’t work in customer service

• 1 employee at The Crust restaurant

• 1 PROA Restaurant employee

• 1 SelectCare back-office staffer

• 1 Father Duenas Memorial School staffer

• 2 Carbullido Elementary School Grab-N-Go staff

The increase follows nearly a month of relatively few new daily cases – sometimes one or two, or none, after dozens to hundreds were tested.

To date, there have been a total of 397 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with five deaths, and 321 people released from isolation.

Overall, Guam saw a rate of 1.6% positive results out of 23,480 tests since March.

Schools

Father Duenas Memorial School sent a note to parents saying classes on Thursday would be conducted online after a school community member tested positive for COVID-19.

The school facility will remain closed today and students will continue attending classes remotely, according to a press release.

“The Archdiocese (of Agana) will make sure to update parents, families and everyone in the FDMS school community as further guidance is provided by Public Health,” officials state in the press release. “The safety of students and all members is of the highest priority.”

On Wednesday, the Guam Department of Education was notified that two B.P. Carbullido Elementary School Grab-N-Go workers tested positive for COVID-19.

"We are working with Public Health to conduct the necessary contact tracing of other employees," stated education spokeswoman Isa Baza.

"As of Wednesday, employees identified as possible contacts will be self-isolating, as per guidance from Public Health. The campus has already been thoroughly cleaned since the last date the workers were on campus due to preparation for the school’s opening. Because not all employees were identified as possible contacts, the school remains operational at this time with a limited staff."

Baza said the two employees last visited the campus on July 30.