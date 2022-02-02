COVID death toll now 296; hospital numbers increase to 47

There were two more deaths that have been linked to SARS-CoV-2, according to the Joint Information Center.

The JIC reported:

• The 295th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Jan. 31. The patient was a 73-year-old woman who was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Jan. 28.

• The 296th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 1. The patient was a 69-year-old man who was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on Feb. 1.

“Governor Lou, First Gentleman Jeff, and I offer our sincerest condolences to their friends and families,” said Acting Governor Josh Tenorio. “Once again we are faced with adversities from this pandemic where losses are always one too many. We have come out of this stronger before and I am confident our island can do it again.”

New cases and hospitalizations

On Wednesday, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 770 new cases of COVID-19 from 2,145 specimens analyzed on Feb. 1. Of those, 80 were reported by the Department of Defense. There are 6,090 people in active isolation.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals jumped to 47, six in the intensive care units, according to Wednesday's report. Tuesday's JIC reported 39 patients total.

According to the JIC, on Wednesday, local hospitals had:

• GMH: 24 with two in the intensive care unit and one on a ventilator

• GRMC: 21 with three in the ICU; none require a ventilator

• Naval Hospital: Two patients.

Elderly, sickly are most vulnerable

Serious chronic medical conditions include:

• Heart disease.

• Diabetes.

• Lung disease.

• Obesity.

• Immunocompromised conditions (e.g. cancer, lupus).

• Chronic liver disease.

• Chronic renal disease.

• Neurologic or neurodevelopmental condition.

• Current or former smoker.

Officials said residents should call 911 if they or family members or friends are having trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, experiencing new confusion, or are unable to wake or stay awake, or have bluish lips or face.

Official said individuals who are sick are advised to:

• Stay home, except to seek medical care. Call ahead before visiting the clinic/doctor.

• Monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough and shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea and/or diarrhea.

• Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19. Additionally, while waiting for test results, you should stay away from others, including staying away from those living in your household.