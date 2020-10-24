COVID hospitalizations double

Guam's COVID-19 tally increased by 85 cases Friday, the Joint Information Center stated.

The confirmed cases were out of 619 people tested, or a positivity rate of 13.7%, which is a slight dip from the latest weekly average of 15%.

Guam's total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 4,141 since the pandemic began in March.

The number of hospitalized patients continued rising. Friday night's count was 81, more than double the daily total a month ago and higher than the 78 hospitalized patients on Thursday and 71 on Wednesday.

Guam Memorial Hospital had 69 hospitalized patients, and 16 of them were in the intensive care unit. Six GMH patients were on ventilators for breathing support.

Guam Regional Medical City had seven hospitalized COVID-19 patients and none was in the ICU.

Naval Hospital Guam had five hospitalized patients, one of whom was in the ICU.

A month ago, on Sept. 23, GMH had 32 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, GRMC had one and the Navy hospital had zero, government data show.

911 Dispatch Center relocates

On Friday, the Guam Police Department received notice that a civilian support employee assigned to GPD's Police Dispatch had tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is currently in home isolation and GPD is working with Department of Public Health and Social Services contact tracers and case investigators.

To allow for deep cleaning and sanitizing of the 911 Dispatch Center, Police Dispatch operations moved to GPD Headquarters in Tiyan and the Guam Fire Department’s 911 Center relocated to GFD headquarters in Hagåtña. The temporary relocation of the center will not affect emergency dispatch services, according to the Joint Information Center.

2 more at airport tested positive Thursday, Friday

On Friday night, the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority confirmed two additional airport employees having tested positive for COVID-19.

“Both employees were identified as close contacts of previously announced cases and had been in voluntary quarantine pending COVID-19 test results for the past few days. Internal contact tracing is being conducted on the newly identified positive cases,” stated John “JQ” Quinata, GIAA executive manager. “Out of an abundance of caution, our administrative offices have been closed since Tuesday, continued sanitization efforts have been undertaken, and normal airport operations have continued unimpeded.” The airport reported two other cases on Wednesday.

2 additional GHURA employees test positive

Two additional Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority employees have tested positive for COVID-19. This marks three GHURA employees who have tested positive for the virus, and all remain on leave status.

The GHURA office has been deep cleaned and sanitized and cleared for employees to return to work. There will be no disruption in services, JIC stated.

Port Authority total increases to 19

The Port Authority of Guam Contact Tracing Team identified another Port employee who tested positive for COVID-19. No additional employees have been exposed, the Port stated Friday in a press release.

Port General Manager Rory J. Respicio was informed Thursday night that an employee who was identified as a close contact of a previous case had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the employee stayed home from work since the onset of symptoms, and there are no additional employees identified as potential close contacts with this latest case.

The latest positive case brings the Port’s total COVID-19-positive test results to 19 employees.