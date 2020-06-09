Screening at Andersen Air Force Base resulted in the confirmation of a new COVID-19 case – a newly arrived service member who didn't show symptoms.

"The service member was tested upon completion of their 14-day Restriction of Movement period upon arrival in Guam, in accordance with commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet guidance," said Lt. Cmdr. Rick Moore, Joint Region Marianas public affairs officer. "The service member remains in isolation at Andersen Air Force Base."

"To be clear, the service member would have been screened for influenza-like illness symptoms as any other person in Restriction of Movement would be," Moore added.

The Joint Information Center on Tuesday confirmed the patient showed no symptoms at the time of testing.

This latest case was reported to the Department of Public Health and Social Services on June 8. Guam's total count is now at 180 confirmed cases; to include five deaths. This does not include more than 1,000 cases from the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

There are 12 active cases, the JIC stated. The patients were listed in stable condition.

Tuesday's update on local tests included results for 171 residents, including 84 from COVID-19 drive-through testing held at the Southern Regional Community Health Center in Inarajan.

Testing for residents will continue today at the Mongmong Church. From 9 a.m.-noon DPHSS will test Mongmong-Toto-Maite residents.

Tomorrow, from 1-4 p.m., community outreach tests will be held at the Merizo Senior Center. The tests are free and open to residents of the village.

School pilot program

The Japanese School of Guam has been designated as the pilot program site as officials look for processes and procedures for public schools and larger schools to adopt in the fall.

Public and private schools on Guam will remain closed through the end of the public health emergency, the JIC press release stated.

Under Executive Order 2020-20, Public Health may permit the opening of smaller schools for the purpose of testing a pilot program. DPHSS will adopt guidelines for the pilot program, which will include input from the Guam State Surgeon Cell of the Guam National Guard and the governor’s physicians' advisory group.

Their guidelines can be found here: http://dphss.guam.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Japanese-School-of-Guam-Protocol-1.pdf