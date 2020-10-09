COVID-related deaths nearly triple in 1 month

With another Guam death linked to the novel coronavirus on Thursday, health officials are also grappling with COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Guam now has 58 COVID-19-linked deaths, nearly triple from a month ago. On Sept. 8, Guam's COVID-linked death toll was 19.

There were 47 people hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital and three patients at Naval Hospital Guam as of Thursday. Thirteen patients are in the intensive care unit at GMH. Naval Hospital has two patients in the ICU, according to the Joint Information Center. On Monday, 33 were hospitalized at GMH. A month ago, 53 were hospitalized at GMH and 13 were in the hospital's ICU.

That information came with the report of 66 newly confirmed COVID cases, or 11% out of 583 who were tested. That increased the total number of confirmed cases to 2,934 since testing started in March. There are now 810 people in active isolation and 2,067 people who have completed isolation.

Fatality was 41 years old

The island's 58th death linked to COVID-19 occurred 2:38 a.m. on Thursday. A 41-year-old man with underlying health conditions died at Guam Regional Medical City. He was admitted to GRMC on Oct. 8 and tested positive upon admission.

“This pandemic has upended our lives and has caused too much grief for too many families in our community. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to those he cherished,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“Our resolve is continuously tested by this virus. We must remain vigilant if we are to win this fight against COVID-19. Simple actions like washing your hands, wearing your mask, and social distancing can keep all of us safe.”

Of the 66 new cases, 24 were identified by Department of Public Health and Social Service’s contact tracing team. Six cases reported recent travel from the United States and were identified in quarantine.

Sinajana Mayor’s Office closed

Sinajana Mayor’s Office personnel were notified of potential exposure to confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

As a precaution, the office was closed at noon Thursday and will remain closed today. The office has undergone sanitization by a professional contractor, and office personnel are in self-quarantine until test results deem them safe to report for duty.

Meal delivery services for the manåmko' normally provided by the mayor’s staff were performed by DPHSS. Additionally, residents requiring assistance from the mayor’s office can send requests via email to sinajanamayorsoffice@gmail.com.

3 GDOE employees test positive

On Oct. 7 and 8, the Guam Department of Education confirmed that three GDOE employees tested positive for COVID-19. Two of the confirmed cases were identified at P.C. Lujan Elementary School and one case was identified at Chief Brodie Memorial Elementary School. All three were identified through contact tracing efforts.

Areas of the P.C. Lujan campus will be identified for cleaning and disinfecting as needed. Employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed, GDOE officials stated.

The Chief Brodie Elementary employee had not previously visited the campus.

Hard copy packet and food distribution will continue uninterrupted at both school sites, according to GDOE officials.