The Joint Information Center has confirmed Guam’s seventh COVID-19-related death occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

The patient was a 34-year-old man with underlying health issues, which were compounded by COVID-19, and who was on a ventilator at GMHA for more than three weeks, JIC stated. The patient had traveled to Guam from Hawaii.

He is Guam’s youngest COVID-19-related fatality, JIC stated.

“To this young man’s family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies. COVID-19 has already taken so much from us in such a short period of time. Tonight, tell your family you love them and reach out to those close to your heart,” stated Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As we mourn every life we have lost to this virus, our fight will continue.”

Earlier Friday, Many Guam consumers ran last-minute errands, including hundreds who formed long lines that stretched outside of bank branches, as the governor's stay-at-home order was approaching.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's executive order and the guidelines that followed imposed a stay-at-home policy for a week, effective noon Friday – similar to what happened at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

While nonessential businesses were closed, banks were allowed to open through today.

Drive-thru restaurants were also allowed to continue selling food and beverage through the drive-thru or curbside pickup during the weeklong duration of the stay-at-home order. No customers are allowed to enter restaurants.

The governor's decision to restore the stay-at-home order followed the confirmation of 105 COVID cases on Thursday. On Friday, there were 63 newly confirmed cases, of which 10 cases were identified through contact tracing. Six cases reported recent travel from the United States. Two had traveled from the Philippines and were identified while in quarantine.

A Guam Department of Labor employee and an Infusion coffee shop worker at the Pay-Less Supermarket in Maite were among the 63 people who were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The local Labor Department's offices shut down and Pay-Less' Maite store will reopen to the general public at 6 a.m. today after closing Friday afternoon for sanitizing, cleaning and testing.

"All persons in Guam are directed to stay at home, subject to limited exceptions such as obtaining food and household necessities, going to and from work at critical businesses, as identified in applicable (Public Health) guidance, seeking medical care, caring for dependents or pets, or caring for a vulnerable person in another location," the governor's office stated.

This time, the enforcement has a heightened presence. Patrol cars were seen at beaches and parks to ensure no one violates the order.

The island's streets were once again quiet.

The governor stated she would not hesitate to reinstate road checkpoints but that hadn't happened as of press time.

Guam now has a total of 767 cases, seven deaths, 394 not in isolation, and 366 cases in "active isolation."

Non-COVID-19 patients shifted to private hospital

Fifteen COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at Guam Memorial Hospital as of press time.

GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas on Thursday expressed concern that people who are arriving at GMH with COVID-19 illness are at what she called "critical stages." There had been concern the ICU bed capacity for COVID-19 patients at GMH – five beds - was reaching its limit.

On Friday, the GMH administrator issued a memo that the government hospital would no longer accept direct admissions of non-COVID-19 patients.

"Non-COVID-19 direct admission inquiries will be diverted to the Guam Regional Medical City," GMH stated.

Clinics and doctors "are advised to refer non-COVID-19 patients to the Guam Regional Medical City for emergency services," the GMH memo states.

Patients needing maternal and child health care services are exempted from being diverted to the private hospital, the memo states.

The largest group out of the 63 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday came from Guam Regional Medical City which reported 20 out of 48 tested.

GRMC reports high number of positive cases

Here's the breakdown:

• 14 from the Department of Public Health and Social Services Guam Public Health Laboratory out of 481 tested;

• 12 from the Naval Health Research Center/U.S. Naval Hospital out of 131 tested;

• 7 from Diagnostic Laboratory Services out of 72 tested;

• 6 from Guam Memorial Hospital out of 51 tested;

• 20 from Guam Regional Medical City out of 48 tested; and

• 4 from private clinics out of 21 tested.