The seven-day rolling average for Guam has dropped to below 40 COVID-19 cases per day from earlier rates of about 100 per day, according to the latest surveillance data from the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The report covers the period from Aug. 10 through Sept. 6 and shows a steady decline in the rolling average over the course of the month.

"All age groups are showing the decrease and convergence, which is good," Public Health territorial epidemiologist Ann Pobutsky said during Thursday's COVID media briefing.

The islandwide daily COVID hospitalization count also decreased, and has fallen below the surge indicator of 20 patients per day. The intensive care unit count had not gone above the surge threshold of five per day, while COVID-related deaths continue to be sporadic, according to the report.

"For our surge analysis, you can see us coming out of this last surge – it looks really good," Pobutsky said.

Dr. Robert "Bob" Leon Guerrero, DPHSS interim chief medical officer, commented that Guam is seeing a reduction in cases, at least until the next variant arrives.

"As long as we're in a pandemic, that's always going to happen," Leon Guerrero said. "If the world were similar to the status we have, we'd probably call off the pandemic. But the world is not. It's getting lower, but it's still up there, and that's why we still see variants. ... When you have a lot of cases, there's always that possibility of variants occurring."

There is evidence that the omicron BA.5 strain of the coronavirus - the current dominant strain in the United States - had landed on island shores. Health officials had posited that to be the reason for this recent rise in cases, with the strain possibly having arrived in July.

Pobutsky observed that in the past two weeks, the elderly saw the highest seven-day rolling average of cases among the age groups. She said that may be due to older residents being more susceptible, although their case numbers are moving down as well.

"So, elderly people should get their boosters and get the new shot. Go get your booster and then get your flu shot. ... Actually, everybody should get a flu shot," Pobutsky said.

Updated booster shot

Annette Aguon, administrator of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Control at DPHSS, said Guam recently received the new bivalent mRNA vaccines, which she said some people are calling the updated booster shot.

"This now replaces the recommendations for those individuals 12 years of age and older who have completed their primary series to now get this bivalent booster vaccine," Aguon said.

The bivalent vaccine provides protections against the original coronavirus strain, as well as protection against the BA.4 and BA.5 strains of the omicron variant, Aguon said.

"Again, it has to be two months after you've completed your primary (vaccination) series, or even if you've only had the first dose of your original booster, even if you have not yet had received your second one, you just need to get this bivalent and you're considered done," Aguon said. "If you've received all of the primary series and your two booster doses, you are recommended to get this bivalent booster again, so long as it's been two months. Again, it's only for individuals 12 and older."