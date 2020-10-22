A Guam Power Authority employee assigned to the customer service lobby at the Julale Shopping Center in Hagåtña became the 15th GPA employee to test positive for COVID-19.

GPA announced Wednesday that it would close and sanitize all customer-facing facilities. Both the GPA and Guam Waterworks Authority customer service counters at the Julale Shopping Center in Hagåtña and the agencies' customer service lobby and drive-thru at the Gloria B. Nelson Public Service Building at Fadian will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfection.

GPA and GWA customer services at the Fadian lobby will reopen Friday. Customer service in the Hagåtña location will resume Monday.

GPA spokesman Art Perez said a press release was issued acknowledging the COVID-19 case because this is the first positive case involving customer-contact operations at the utility.

"Since March, we've implemented protocols to avoid that," Perez said. "We've beefed up our noncontact communications - private messaging through Facebook, call-in centers, email communications, things like that. We've still managed to conduct our business and interact with customers that way."

GPA was notified Monday that the individual was experiencing symptoms of illness over the weekend and was tested for COVID-19 later that same day.

GPA stated the employee last reported for duty Friday and was not exhibiting signs of illness or symptoms of COVID-19.

All personnel who were identified as potential close contacts to the employee were placed on voluntary home quarantine.

GPA will work with the Department of Public Health and Social Services and comply with contact tracing and case investigation, according to Perez.

"The safety of our customers and our employees is paramount," GPA General Manager John Benavente stated in the press release. "We understand that closing the customer-facing services may cause some inconvenience, but we are temporarily suspending these services as part of our mitigation strategy to reduce the risk of exposure to everyone in the lobby. Customers may still conduct GPA business using the contactless services set in place and available to them."