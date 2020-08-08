COVID spread tightens restrictions

In response to the 52 cases reported this week alone, the governor has ordered bars and taverns to be shut down, limited attendance at wakes and funerals and reduced the number of people allowed at social gatherings.

The governor also plans to extend the public health emergency, which is supposed to expire on Aug. 29.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero added in a press conference Friday the island will remain in Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.

Public schools are still set to open on Aug. 17.

More businesses are self-reporting cases of COVID-19.

Coast 360 Federal Credit Union closed its Maite headquarters temporarily on Friday for sanitizing after an employee tested positive. The employee has self-isolated, the credit union stated.

The Bank of Guam also reported three employees tested positive on Aug. 6, but they're not in jobs that have direct contact with customers. The bank was cleaned and sanitized through the night on Thursday, it stated.

The additional restrictions, according to the governor, are:

• Social gatherings outdoors or in private accommodations are now limited to 25 from 50.

• Funerals will be limited to 10 people and only immediate family members will be allowed for viewing.

• Wakes will no longer be allowed in private homes.

• Bars will be closed for the next two weeks, effective today.

Contact tracing in recent cases has led Public Health to funeral gatherings and bargoers.

The governor, referring specifically to bars, said they "congregate more broadly and in general have not exercised the same degree of compliance across the board."

"I have ordered a review of the current guidelines for bars and taverns and have asked Public Health officials to work with industry leaders to develop an effective plan," the governor stated.

"While dine-in restaurants will still be allowed, we are closely monitoring the situation and I ask all restaurant owners and patrons to not let your guard down. As a patron, wear your masks as much as possible. Restaurants across our island have been acting conscientiously. Tables are separated and many have installed plexiglass dividers. As you have read, many restaurants have voluntarily disclosed their contact with COVID-19 and have aggressively imposed sanitation and testing measures."

The governor said 30 people are being added to the Department of Public Health and Social Services tracing and surveillance team. Testing capacity also is increasing to ensure people are traced and tested quickly and efficiently. The governor said Public Health will announce future community testing outreach events.

"Public Health will be enhancing compliance and enforcement of the minimum requirements for business operations and the wearing of face masks and social distancing," she said. "Businesses that are not compliant may be closed."

The governor added a message to residents: "You are why we have managed to contain the spread of COVID-19 better than many places in the world. As we implement these measures, we need to continue doing what we can. Wearing face masks and social distancing are still crucial no matter what stage we are in. We need to be mindful of who we come in contact with. Limit your time with those who are not in your household. Even if you are just with friends and family, you still need to wear your face mask. If you don’t need to go out, stay home. We cannot become complacent."

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said there are 81 people in the homeless shelter, including 21 children. Tenorio also said he's working closely with the Guam Department of Education to determine whether public schools should keep their Aug. 17 opening date.