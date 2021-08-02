COVID-stricken UK ship to join military exercise

The United Kingdom will include a trip to Guam in its inaugural deployment of warships to the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. military officials confirmed Sunday.

A British carrier strike group will participate in upcoming multinational exercises, and includes HMS Queen Elizabeth, an aircraft carrier that confirmed 100 cases of COVID-19 about two weeks ago. According to a report from the BBC, all crew in the fleet received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

At a virtual media conference, Andersen Air Force Base commander Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane told reporters the vessels should be in Guam ports "within the next couple of weeks." Sloane invoked the island's hosting of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a U.S. aircraft carrier that had an outbreak of more than 1,200 COVID-19 cases last year, as proof the inclusion of the British ship into ongoing military exercises can be accomplished safely.

"With regard to the safety, this is not the first time we've done something like this. Obviously, (there was) tremendous support from the community with regard to the Roosevelt, where we brought in and supported a unit at scale that had an outbreak, and kept that control and safety so that there wasn't any follow-on transmission across the island," Sloane said. "The case numbers that have been on the Queen Elizabeth have been very small in comparison, so we've got plans in place to make sure that we keep those folks isolated and well away from populations that might be vulnerable."

An announcement from the U.K. government states the strike group will participate in "a series" of multinational exercises with global allies this month in the Philippine Sea. By the end of August, two offshore patrol vessels from the country will be assigned permanently to the region.

"As we witness a tilt in power toward the Indo-Pacific region, we are committed to working with our partners here to defend democratic values, tackle shared threats and keep our nations safe," stated Ben Wallace, U.K. secretary of state for defense.

Ongoing exercises

Two "joint force" exercises already are active in the Mariana Islands. The U.S. Army Pacific Command and Pacific Air Forces are holding Exercise Forager and Defender Pacific with training sites on Guam, Saipan and Tinian.

Gen. Charles Flynn, commander of U.S. Army Pacific, said the training demonstrates America's commitment to secure the Indo-Pacific region by conducting strategic force deployment, command and control of deployed troops and craft, rehearsing joint operations and building readiness.

"If you're an ally or part of the United States here in the Indo-Pacific, we know that you are watching," Lt. Gen. Jon T. Thomas, deputy commander of U.S. Pacific Air Forces said. "U.S. forces can and will be resilient despite attempts to counter our advantages. If you're a potential adversary who seeks to prevent a free and open Indo-Pacific, we hope you're watching, too. No one wants a fight, but if you start one, we will continue to successfully operate using agility, speed and innovation."