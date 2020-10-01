For 26-year-old Chartee Brennan, the worst part of her story as a COVID-19 survivor is knowing her father caught the virus from her as he was trying to comfort her.

"The day after he sat on my bed, he wasn't feeling good. That's when I was really scared," she said in a video that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero posted on social media Wednesday.

He had the worst night of his life, he told her.

"Just knowing that I'm the one that gave it to him, I felt all the guilt," she said.

Brennan shared her story to encourage people to wear a mask, practice social distancing or stay home, so they can protect their own family and prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

She is the daughter of retired police officer Willie Brennan and current Department of Youth Affairs Director Melanie Brennan.

'My dad and I are incredibly lucky'

The father-and-daughter duo have since recovered from COVID-19 after an emotional journey for the entire family. The daughter isolated herself for 18 days.

"My dad and I are incredibly lucky compared to others that are still struggling and suffering," Chartee Brennan said. "It's easy to think that it's not going to affect you because you're young or it's going to affect you in a way that isn't as bad as someone else. But we need to protect each other, we need to protect our community, and do it for your family members."

Chartee Brennan said she learned that she was COVID-19-positive on Aug. 6. She's asthmatic and was scared, not knowing what would happen.

When her father learned about her test result, he rushed into her room, Chartee Brennan said. She knew that if her dad got it, too, it would have been because of that moment.

Nearly 2,500 have been reported infected with COVID-19 on Guam since March, with nearly 50 deaths and dozens of hospitalizations.