If a person was tested for COVID-19, public health officials recommend remaining in quarantine until the test results are received.

But if that person still hasn't received the test results several days after getting swabbed as part of the Department of Public Health and Social Services' contact tracing, at a community outreach, or through an appointment at the Northern Region Community Health Center:

Call the health center at 635-7525/6, or email covidresults@dphss.guam.gov to subscribe to the Guam Community Health Center secure email service.

If the patient was swabbed for COVID-19 at a private clinic, that private clinic – not DPHSS – will notify the patient of their test results, according to a statement from the Joint Information Center.

DPHSS Tier 2 clinic partners include:

American Medical Center Mangilao - 647-8262/58

FHP Health Center - 646-5825

Seventh-Day Adventist Guam Clinic - 646-8881

One Love Pediatrics - 588-1588

Guam Regional Medical City - 645-5500

Guam Medical Care - 647-4174

On Monday, Public Health said the Guam Public Health Laboratory had processed all of the specimens from community outreach test sites in August, and nurses have delivered those results.

There was initially a backlog of test results, so patients had to wait 10 or more days to get their results, including from the massive Aug. 15 community outreach test sites.

Some residents expressed frustration for being referred to Public Health, only to be told to contact the private clinic, and vice versa.

Guma Trankilidat test results

Guma Trankilidat residents were tested for COVID-19 on Aug. 20 but the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, which manages the elderly housing facility in Tumon, is hoping to receive the official notification of the test results to help better protect the residents and staff there.

The issue came up during the GHURA board meeting Friday, when GHURA Commissioner Monica Guzman asked about the status of COVID-19 testing at public housing.

"We had hoped there would be better communication between Public Health and GHURA, and I actually brought these concerns to the attention of the governor's office because we're dealing with a very vulnerable population. We can't afford any delays," GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna told the board.

GHURA requested that Public Health conduct testing at Guma Trankilidat after the agency "heard" of a positive test result involving one of the residents around Aug. 1, Topasna said.

Before the Aug. 20 testing, GHURA had already restricted access to common areas such as the laundry facility and social hall so the manåmko' would not congregate, and to help avoid the spread of COVID-19, Topasna said.

Without the test results, GHURA management does not plan to ease the restrictions on the common areas.

"Common areas remain off limits. Better safe than sorry," Topasna said after the board meeting.

Janela Carrera, Public Health spokeswoman, said the agency notifies the patients directly.

Of the 49 Guma Trankilidat residents, 32 availed of the Aug. 20 free testing, Topasna said. Some housing staff also were tested.

Topasna said Public Health typically does not officially notify GHURA of a positive case, but notifies the resident.

"We either find out directly from the resident or through contact tracing," he said. "I trust that DPHSS is timely with their contact tracing, but I still have an obligation to protect the remaining residents from exposure."