COVID tests being offered at select hotels, airport

The Guam Visitors Bureau is partnering with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to launch a free COVID testing program for visitors returning to their home countries, the agencies announced in a press release.

Four sites have been identified for the free COVID testing, which is set to begin Monday, June 13.

The sites are the Pacific Islands Club, Hotel Nikko Guam, Hyatt Regency Guam and The Plaza Shopping Center.

GVB also has been working with several local clinics for its free PCR testing program since November 2021. This testing program has provided free PCR tests to more than 15,000 visitors from South Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Micronesia and the U.S. mainland. GVB is paying $3 million in federal funds to cover the costs of of the tests, the bureau stated in the release.

Testing at the airport also available

The A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority also announced the availability of COVID-19 testing for departing passengers and other airport users, to be administered by the American Medical Center on the basement level, West Arrivals Lobby.

Both COVID-19 antigen and RT-PCR testing will be available daily between noon and 5 p.m. Antigen tests will cost $100 and RT-PCR tests will be $200. For RT-PCR test, an additional $100 charge will be added for same-day results, according to the airport.