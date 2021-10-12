California Pizza Kitchen in Hagåtña opens its restaurant today to indoor and outdoor dining, five months after the new branch started offering takeout and delivery service in the midst of a pandemic.

"We've always wanted to be here in Hagåtña, knowing the growth that's happening here," according to Jerry Pastones, director of operations for International Dining Concepts, which owns and operates the California Pizza Kitchen franchise on Guam, as well as other restaurants. "We've been looking at this location for 10 years."

The new California Pizza Kitchen is located across from Skinner's Plaza in Hagåtña, near the Guam Museum.

The restaurant has a maximum capacity of 220 persons, indoors and outdoors, Pastones said, as he showed the restaurant exterior, starting with the iconic skateboard tile wall, wood features, surf board art, photographs of Guam and California, and unique light fixtures.

Outside, a mural greets diners and passersby.

There are more than 50 employees to provide patrons with quality food service, Pastones said. They're a combination of new hires and others from the restaurant's Tumon branch.

To give the restaurant staff a feel of the actual operations, California Pizza Kitchen held a dry run on Sunday and invited select patrons and officials for it, Pastones said.

"We're excited; we've been waiting for this for a long time," California Pizza Kitchen Hagåtña general manager Debbie Eding said.

The restaurant held a job fair in September, drawing some 80 applicants for some 20 job openings.

The Hagåtña location's dine-in and to-go services will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Pastones said.