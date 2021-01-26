CPS receives help to get through 'crisis'

Guam's Child Protective Services will be getting licensed social service workers and supervisors from the Department of Youth Affairs starting this week to keep up with the more than 1,000 cases of child abuse and neglect cases referred to CPS every year, DYA Director Melanie Brennan said on Monday.

An ongoing DYA investigation will lead to holding people accountable for having numerous unreviewed cases of child abuse and neglect referred to CPS, Adelup said.

"That matter is under investigation," the governor's director of communications, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said.

Sen. Amanda Shelton, who chairs the committee with oversight of the advancement of youth, is planning to conduct a hearing on CPS matters "in the coming weeks."

DYA is stationing at least four licensed social service workers and two social service supervisors at CPS, and more, if necessary, Brennan said.

"We're here to assist them get through this crisis," Brennan told The Guam Daily Post. "DYA is coming in at a time when they lack staff and so DYA is augmenting their staffing issues."

CPS is under the Department of Public Health and Social Services, which has been at the forefront in the fight against COVID-19 so it needs as much help as it can in areas where it's short-staffed, Brennan and senators said.

DYA is responsible for youth services so that makes it appropriate to help CPS at this time, Brennan said.

For most of Monday, Brennan was coordinating with CPS and DPHSS's Deputy Director Terry Aguon.

"What we need to do is find the gaps and holes first and we've been identifying those," Brennan said.

DYA will also be reviewing the backlog in cases referred to CPS.

With thousands of students now back on face-to-face instruction, Brennan said CPS could also be seeing an increase in reporting of child abuse and neglect from schools.

"(CPS) gets a lot of referrals through the Guam Department of Education," she said.

State of emergency

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Friday declared a state of emergency on CPS operations, and placed CPS operations directly under DYA oversight temporarily.

The DYA director is essentially the temporary administrator of CPS.

As the administrative custodian, DYA will have oversight of all CPS operations, including case and referral management.

CPS administrator Linda Rodriguez remains on the job and has been assisting DYA in its assessment, Brennan said. Rodriguez didn't return a call for comment.

"I am confident that this emergency custodianship by DYA will help to resolve systemic issues at the bureau, which have been exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic and disproportionately affected our island’s vulnerable populations," Shelton said.

A preliminary review coordinated by Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio in December identified potential shortfalls of supervision and administration of CPS, resulting in a "failure" to identify and address "serious and significant instances of child abuse, maltreatment, and neglect," the governor said in her executive order.

More foster families needed

DYA's Brennan called on the public for help to report child abuse and neglect to CPS and also to become foster families to children in need of help.

"If there's anybody that has room in their heart and their home to take a foster child, please contact the Child Protective Services. We're very interested in recruiting more foster parents for the kids who are in dire need of placements," she said.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, who's long been advocating for the protection of children, is in full support of dedicating additional resources to CPS immediately and "an urgent review of all pending cases and issues causing delays" at CPS.

"As soon as that is completed, I expect recommendations and executive branch action for improvement. We have raised concerns in the past, especially with the delays in bringing children to shelter and opening of the new facility in Barrigada Heights," Terlaje said on Monday.

Terlaje said she's working on a bill that would expedite home studies in adoption cases and will continue to facilitate long-term changes necessary to address perennial staffing shortages at CPS that were "exacerbated by the health emergency response by the entire DPHSS."

High turnover rate

Brennan said there's a high turnover of social workers at CPS. Last month alone, she said, two of them left CPS.

Besides augmenting CPS staffing needs, DYA will also be pushing to fill the critical vacancies at CPS.

"There's quite a lot of vacancies," she said.

The governor, in her executive order, said CPS in fiscal 2020 received 1,142 referrals.

These included 57 that included allegations serious enough to warrant assignment to the CPS crisis intervention unit. This unit addresses the most egregious incidents of child abuse and neglect.

"For too long, cases went unreviewed, and too many children did not get the help they needed," the governor said.

There's no telling yet how long CPS will remain under direct oversight of DYA, Paco-San Agustin said.

DYA will not get additional funding from Adelup as a result of the executive order, Paco-San Agustin and Brennan said.

Shelton, meanwhile, said "with DYA’s proven record of caseload reduction due to investments in juvenile justice reform and its leadership’s previous experience at CPS, DYA is best able to assist CPS in meeting their shared goals of protecting and helping our island’s youth and families."