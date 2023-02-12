CPS short $1.4M to hire social workers

The $981,000 appropriated this fiscal year to the Department of Public Health and Social Services to fill critical staffing shortages at Child Protective Services isn’t enough for the 23 positions it was meant to fund.

It's a revelation made to senators in the 37th Guam Legislature during a public hearing this month.

When DPHSS presented its fiscal year 2023 budget request, the ask was for $981,000, recalled Speaker Therese Terlaje, who was confused about how DPHSS is now asserting the amount is no longer enough to fund all the hires.

“That was appropriated. We appropriated $981,000 for the 23 CPS staff. So I'd like to ask, what is your current requirement, if it’s not this?” Terlaje asked during the Feb. 3 hearing.

It appears the request made to fund the 23 positions did not take into account the full scope of the salaries, leaving CPS short $1.4 million.

"(This fiscal year) for CPS we were appropriated $981,000 but for salaries, to include the 25% incentive pay, and these are for social workers, CPAs or homemakers. That’s the decision on the policy. That will come up to $1.4 million, simply for our salaries. Hazardous pay for those staff is $123,000 and overtime is $184,000. I mean, it adds up and benefits. So total funding, just for staffing, is $2.4 million to include incentive, hazardous and overtime,” said Tricia Mafnas, acting chief for the Division of Children’s Wellness.

'Internal decision'

The 25% incentive pay on top of base pay was implemented in April 2022 by executive order. As such, the speaker thought the funding would not be subject to the obstacles noted by DPHSS staff.

“Maybe it’s an internal decision not to fully fund, but with this executive order you would think there's no impediment to getting everything that you need. So when we talked earlier, the issue, I thought (it) was that you could not recruit enough, not that there's a funding issue for recruitment of social workers,” the speaker said.

Terlaje appeared baffled as she noted in the recently concluded previous legislative term, senators made efforts to prioritize the needs of the division.

“I don't understand that. We tried to prioritize the needs of CPS for social workers – funding adequately so that you can recruit, correct? You told us earlier, you do have that available, you're not able to recruit. But now, we're going back to ‘we can't do this because of funding’?” the speaker asked. “This is circular to me and it needs to end. So we really need to prioritize what we are saying we are going to prioritize.”

DPHSS Director Arthur San Agustin told the speaker that the department is struggling with both funding and recruitment.

“It's actually both. We have recruitment that have been cleared and so we are having a challenge. As (Mafnas) has mentioned, having enough applicants, little applicants (are) applying for the position. And on the other side, we have additional positions we'd like to fund and recruit and that's where we're also having to find monies,” San Agustin said.

Even if DPHSS moved forward with the 23 positions, recruitment would remain a challenge.

“We still have eight that we can't even get applicants to fill. So even if we had 15 down there, we still don't have the pool of applicants to interview and so we're still stuck … where we're at right now,” he said.

Terlaje requested to see the department's plan to retain social workers in writing to see where DPHSS needs the senators' help and also where they don’t.

“We all agree on the need and we're all motivated. So let's get it done. And I don't want to hear next year, in the middle of the year, that we did not have enough funding because we're trying to address what you request. And we're also trying to always increase Public Health's budget and advocate for that despite whatever other contentions there might be. … I'd like to hear this during budget time consistently, exactly what that need is, versus, we funded it and we're just still unable to fill, that's a very different situation,” the speaker said.