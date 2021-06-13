The work of helping young children in unsafe or unhealthy homes is a tough job and not many people are willing to do it.

To that end, the Department of Youth Affairs is developing an incentive program to recruit and retain Child Protective Services social workers. Part of the overall goal is to help social workers handle the stress of working in that field, according to DYA Director Melanie Brennan.

"Anybody who is doing CPS work, it does take a toll. And you can see it even in our social workers, but we continue to do it because we understand the recruitment process takes a while," Brennan said during a legislative budget hearing Wednesday.

"As many people that we have selected and interviewed, half of them have decided they don't want it. And I don't know if it's the media or just the nature of the work at CPS, but it is truly difficult."

Earlier this year, CPS had 16 vacancies, which was more than the number of people managing their cases. This was a factor in the number of cases that last year, led the governor to move CPS from Department of Public Health and Social Services to DYA.

Brennan had said four specific units - intake, crisis, investigations, case management - ”have been overwhelmed for decades because of the complex nature of the work, high turnover rates and burnout.”

900-plus backlogged cases vetted

In late January, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed an executive order transferring CPS from the Department of Public Health and Social Services to DYA. She cited concerns that abuse and neglect cases had gone unreviewed and that children were not getting the help they needed.

There were more than 900 CPS cases at the time - backlogged cases that hadn’t been reviewed. All cases have now been vetted and re-vetted.

As of Friday, about 755 cases had been closed. CPS social workers have been tasked with incorporating the remaining backlog into their active case files.

"The remaining cases we have still need social workers to be assigned to them. And we are closely working with (the Department of Administration) to try and recruit those workers. Unfortunately there's just not enough workers at CPS to be able to address all of those. But all the really serious ones have been addressed," said Youth Development Administrator Corrine Buendicho on Wednesday.

Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes asked how long DYA anticipated it would assist CPS.

Brennan said she would have liked to say by the end of August, but "I think all of us there jokingly say, 'We're going to be there until Christmas.'"

Because of CPS recruitment lags for social workers in needed administrative positions, DYA remains with the division and will continue to lend support. Brennan couldn't say exactly when they could separate but noted that staff try to switch out once new workers come in to CPS.

"We do anticipate three warm bodies coming in June, but it has been difficult to recruit social workers for CPS," Brennan said.

DYA is trying to pursue federal funding to stand up programs, including asking for personnel such as social workers, the director said, responding to a question about whether DYA had enough resources, assuming it would separate from CPS.

"What we have right now at DYA is sufficient at this time, especially once we return to our agency. The critical need right now is with Child Protective Services. We're happy to help. It is really chaotic everyday. There's always a crisis. And in addition to social workers, we need more foster homes to put children in," Brennan said.