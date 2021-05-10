Teachers touch many lives; each year, a new set of students walks through their classroom doors.

Teachers' primary job is to mold the minds of their students and help them move on to the next grade level. But rarely do teachers see where their lessons lead the student beyond the classroom.

Now 91 years old, former Guam resident Robert Crampton was an electronics instructor at John F. Kennedy High School in the 1970s.

Today, he is reaching out to his former students to learn how they've progressed after attending his classes and what lessons they took with them through life.

Crampton was instrumental in getting an electronics training program started at the Guam Vocational-Technical High School, or Voc-Tech, as he saw a need to train local residents.

At the time, Crampton worked for Philco-Ford Co., which brought a crew from the states to man the tracking stations on Guam. Crampton said he saw that there was no training program for local people and questioned why.

"I was told, 'Well, they don't have any training,' and I asked, 'Why they don't have any training?' 'Well, they just don't.' I said, OK. So I joined the Junior Chamber of Commerce on Guam, and we got to talking."

Philco-Ford at that time was the leader in setting up an electronics training program for the military, said Crampton. He suggested that the two-year program be bought and set up at Voc-Tech.

He said the Junior Chamber of Commerce thought it was a good idea. The Junior Chamber developed a public relations initiative to allow the government of Guam to buy the program.

"That's when we went ahead and started our programs getting the people interested in electronics, because there were four tracking stations on the island at that time and not a single local person working in them," Crampton said.

After bringing the program out to Guam, he set out to earn his teaching credentials. He said he taught for the military for over three years.

"It was at that time I learned and loved how I could teach and help people to learn," Crampton said. "This is what got me going in the teaching business."

But the time came when Crampton's then-wife wanted to return to the states. He agreed and returned to the states, although he would not stay long. He recalled a chance encounter that led him back to Guam.

"While down on travel, I bumped into Pierce, who was the principal. This was at the Tucson airport. He was going out, and I was going in, and we met, and he said, 'Why don't you come back and teach that program you sold us,'" he said.

Return to Guam

Crampton took up the offer and returned to teach at Voc-Tech, now Guam Community College, where he enjoyed teaching.

While on Guam a second time, he helped get the Youth Employment Training Program started at JFK. He taught electronics programming at JFK from 1971 to 1978.

"It was over there that we decided to build an additional program that would be a youth employment training, and we added that little add-on," Crampton said. "I don't know if it's still there, but we built a little lean-to and set it up like an Army training center."

Students would be taught each component in sequence, he said, as he recalled teaching carpentry, plumbing and electrical to Guam's youth.

"That really got us going because they had to build a simple project," Crampton said. "This was in the summer months and after-school program, this wasn't during the regular school program."

The program was fun-filled, said Crampton, who recalled a fond moment with one of his students.

"One of the girls worked on the plumbing unit, and she had to take out the tub. Then she had to put the stool in and basin in. She came in one day and said, 'You know what, Mr. Crampton? My daddy is so proud of me. I went home and fixed the john," Crampton said.

A firm believer in not depriving students of the ability to solve problems themselves, he recalled a day when that method paid off, and one of his students succeeded.

"I heard whooping and yelling down the hall, and he had solved the problem. I have seen the problem, he found it himself and now he won't forget it," Crampton said. "I think that's an important thing, when we can solve our own problems and we teach to that level and the students are willing to work at that level. That is what education is all about."

He said his students were required to learn these basic skills that they would be able to use throughout their lives.

'They were so wonderful'

"All along, I felt, 'I wonder what these guys are doing now today and how they're responding with learning those skills. Are they still using them? Are they expanding on them or what,'" said Crampton.

His curiosity about his former students was sparked when he ran into a woman from Saipan at a bank in Missouri. It was their conversation that prompted him to reach out to the community.

"That's what got me interested in getting back and connected with the people. Because I really enjoyed teaching those people. They were so wonderful," Crampton said.

Crampton took a moment recently, during Teacher Appreciation Week, to appreciate his former students.

"I would like to thank all the students that I had, and I am honored by the fact that I was their teacher," Crampton said.

If you are alumni of JFK's YETP program and were a student of Robert Crampton's, you can reach out to jolene@postguam.com to reconnect with Crampton.