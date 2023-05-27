Crane damages Mobil fuel pier; Port GM Respicio says local fuel supply adequate

Damage incurred by one of the fuel supply piers at the Port of Guam during Typhoon Mawar won’t cut off the supply of petroleum to the island and there are adequate fuel stores to keep Guam supplied, according to Rory Respicio, Port Authority of Guam general manager.

“What you’re seeing, (the) long lines at the gas stations … (are) because they have to assess whether or not those stations can remain up and running,” Respicio said.

76/Circle K Guam announced around noon Friday that all open gas stations were out of fuel.

Respicio said that any shortage at stations was caused by the slow distribution of fuel around the island, not a scarcity at the Port.

“The governor has asked the Guam Police Department to coordinate with fuel companies to escort fuel tankers around the island from the port” he said, which would also allow for nighttime fuel deliveries.

Sometime during the storm, a floating crane operated by Guam Shipyard struck Golf Pier, which is used by Mobil Oil Guam to deliver fuel, Respicio said.

“Mobil reported to me that there’s some visible damage such as the piping and also to the berthing area. We’re making those assessments right now,” he said, adding that it was a concern anytime a fuel pier was damaged.

Redundancies installed by Mobil should allow them to continue accessing petroleum products through the nearby F1 Pier, Respicio said.

As for the supply of cargo and goods to the island, Respicio said he hopes port operations will be at 100% by Monday. The terminal yard was about 50% clear as of Friday afternoon, he said, and a dive team will inspect the wharves Saturday morning to ensure they are structurally sound underneath.

According to a release from the Joint Information Center, the port sustained visible damage to piers F3, F4, F5 and F6, particularly the bull rail on the docks. Portions of the fender system also are damaged or broken off. Mawar also caused damage to the Hågat and Hagåtña marinas.