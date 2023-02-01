Crane online after maintenance

A crane at the Port Authority of Guam is back online after it underwent maintenance for about two weeks.

The Port announced in a press release Jan. 27 that "gantry crane six is back online after preventative maintenance conducted on the crane was completed."

The crane was taken offline between Jan. 11 and Jan. 23 for maintenance which included, "trolley rail repair, APEX legs corrosion control, maintenance on gantry drives, rental crane assistance for APEX legs and corrosion control on boom splice plates," the Port stated in the release.

With the crane being back in service Jan. 24, Rory Respicio, Port general manager, thanked those who helped with the repairs.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We thank our shipping industry partners including Matson, who is on preventative maintenance contract with the Port, for supporting the first-time-ever feat to take a gantry crane fully offline for preventative maintenance," Respicio said.

He also acknowledged the Port's equipment repair division's team, which was headed by Glenn Nelson, Shine San Agustin and Kin Pangelinan.

The Port announced that another crane, gantry crane four, will be scheduled for the same maintenance in the upcoming quarter.