The Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division is investigating a serious car crash that resulted in one death and sent another man to the hospital with serious injuries.

GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao said police responded to the crash just before 6 a.m. Wednesday on West Santa Monica Avenue.

Acting Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Chargualaf said medics also responded to the incident.

Preliminary information is that the driver of the car lost control and crashed into a concrete wall and fence causing severe damage to the vehicle that was seen in two parts.

Tapao confirmed the case is now classified as a traffic fatality and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This story is developing.