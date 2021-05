Medics responded to a car crash with serious injuries in Yigo.

The crash occurred on Juan Jacinto Road near the entrance to Nissho Terrace, Yigo, at 4:51 p.m., according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.

Units arrived on scene at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday and found an adult male who wasn't breathing. Medics had to administer CPR while transporting him to Guam Regional Medical City.

Police have yet to release any further information on the crash.