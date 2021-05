Medics responded to a car crash with serious injuries at Yigo.

The crash occurred at Juan Jacinto Road near the entrance to Nissho Terrace, Yigo at 4:51 p.m., according to Guam Fire Department spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.

Units arrived on scene at 4:56 p.m. and found an adult male who wasn't breathing. Medics had to administer CPR will transporting him to Guam Regional Medical City.

Police haven't released any information yet on the crash.