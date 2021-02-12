Crash injures 5 near campus

A car struck five government employees who were standing on the sidewalk in front of Benavente Middle School in Dededo on Thursday afternoon.

The five, including Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, were transported to hospitals.

“They have significant injuries on some; some have minor injuries,” said Guam Fire Department spokesman Kevin Reilly.

No students were injured.

The mayor was in stable condition, said Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, president of the Mayors’ Council of Guam.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said he spoke to Savares’ son, who said the mayor may have a dislocated ankle.

“We are thankful that they are getting exceptional medical care and pray for their quick recovery,” Sablan said of all the victims.

An update on the condition of the other survivors was not available as of 8:30 p.m.

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said he got the call about the crash shortly after 2 p.m. Classes at the school end at 3:30 p.m.

Three GDOE employees were among the injured, he said.

The group of government employees, including from the mayor's office, Guam Department of Agriculture and GDOE were on the sidewalk for an inspection of trees to ensure they're not a hazard to students at the middle school.

'The railing started to shake'

“We were here for an inspection, with the mayor’s office, (Benavente Middle School) administrator and her staff, and everything was going well,” Christine Fejeran, forestry chief of the Department of Agriculture, told The Guam Daily Post.

“Everyone was on the sidewalk and then the railing started to shake and it pulled away from us and we were looking this way, then looked to our left and that car was barreling down the sidewalk right at us. It was coming right at us. And it was so … fast.”

Fejeran and a few others were able to run, but not everyone managed to get out of harm's way.

'Driver unconscious'

Reilly said “the driver of the vehicle was unconscious at the time” of the crash and was also transported to a hospital.

“We were glad to see the first responders ... getting the victims to the hospital,” Fernandez said. “I heard they were all conscious, so that's at least some light in the midst of a terrible accident.”

He said the group was out there to assess the line of trees near the school to determine if any were causing a safety hazard and needed to be trimmed.

“They were out here trying to do some good work for the students ... it's just a tragedy that they had to endure this accident today,” he stated. “This was … totally unnecessary, I don’t know all the details but they were here to help the students and I’m just really shocked to see that this happened.”