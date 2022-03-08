Crash involving school bus slows traffic in Hagåtña

A crash involving a school bus and a car caused some traffic delays along Route 1 Marine Corps Drive in Hagåtña on Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 8.

A Department of Public Works bus was transporting students to Jose L.G. Rios Middle School when the crash occurred, according to Guam Department of Education Spokesperson Michelle Franquez.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Medics were on scene assessing the 20 students on the bus.

None of the students were injured, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent Erika Cruz and JRMS Principal Mariann Lujan also responded to the crash site. The students were transferred to another bus and taken to the Piti campus where school health counselors will conduct further assessments.

The driver of the car involved was taken via ambulance to U.S. Naval Hospital Guam to be treated for injuries, according to Guam Fire Department spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly.

Morning commuters experienced delays in the area.

Officers with the Guam Police Department were on scene directing traffic.