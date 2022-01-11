A man who was involved in a car crash on Monday along Route 1 in Adelup allegedly told police that his eyes were red “because I only smoke marijuana.”

Martin Shirai, 29, was charged with vehicular negligence as a third-degree felony and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle as a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect collided with another car on Monday night along Route 1 Marine Corps Drive.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Officers noted the suspect was in a daze with a delayed response and his eyes were red, documents state.

The suspect allegedly denied drinking any alcohol prior to the crash, despite authorities noting the suspect smelled like alcohol, had slurred speech, and had difficulty maintaining his balance.

Police spotted an open beer bottle inside the car, documents state.

The suspect then allegedly admitted that he smoked marijuana with some friends and had two beers earlier that day.

The suspect also admitted that he did not see the other car stopped when asked about the crash, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police that he did not want to get in trouble and tried to hide the beer.