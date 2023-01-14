The University of Guam Isla Center for the Arts is hosting an art exhibition, "Creative Hands 2022." The exhibit features 17 works by 14 local artists, the university stated in a press release.

The artworks displayed in the biennial exhibition were judged to be among the best of 129 submissions made by 24 different artists.

“The images are shown to somebody who's not from Guam,” said Velma Yamashita, director of the Isla Center for the Arts. “The person doesn't know anybody, but what they do is they select the artwork based on the skills of the artist. Then we have the display.”

The exhibit's juror, Ramya Manthena, is a graduate of the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, California, where she received a Master of Fine Arts degree in painting from the school's fine art department. Her artwork is a reflection of the cultural traditions that are important to her, as well as her passion for music and dance.

The artists and their creations

“My piece, 'Self-Reflection,' is a very personal work of mine,” said Angelica Losing, a junior in the university’s nursing program. “When I was in high school, I gave up on working on art and began to drift away from the idea of it to focus more on school. I’ve accepted the idea of leaving it as a small hobby of scribbling at the corners of my notebooks when I’m bored. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in my second year of university, I had a lot of time to reflect on my own values and goals and, in turn, learned a lot about myself. At the same time, I picked up art again. And, (I) had the most fun time I’ve ever had creating things. This piece was inspired by that moment of realization that art played a huge role in my life and it’s simply something that I don’t see myself ever giving up.”

Losing's work was selected for the Best in Show category by Manthena.

“I’m really honored to be selected to take part in this event, especially since it was my first time submitting pieces for an art show,” she added. “I’ve only ever uploaded my artworks onto the internet for people to see, so being at the opening and meeting with people who were analyzing and wanting to share their thoughts about my pieces was such an amazing feeling. It felt so unreal. This moment is an important milestone for me as an artist and I’m extremely grateful for this experience.”

In contrast to "Circle of Seasons," which took about two weeks to complete, "Self-Reflection" took just thirteen hours. According to Losing, the majority of her pieces typically take her thirteen to fifteen hours to complete, depending on the level of detail.

Growing up, she said, she loved to watch animated television shows and movies. Her interests served as inspiration for much of her artwork. Later, she learned that there were individuals who actually held positions as concept artists, storyboard artists and character designers in the animation sector. She’s dreamed about making art with stories that can captivate large audiences the way the many industry artists she admires do.

"I’m inspired by people and emotions," she said. "I’ve always had a fascination toward observing how people interact and connect with others, the environment and how the unique reactions that come with it. Art, to me, is another form of how people communicate. And, the concept that art is created by people for other people really inspires me. Through my art, I want to be able to connect with the observers emotionally and share my perspective of the world."

Another artist, Geraldine Datuin, was selected for the Honorable Mention category for her creation, “Between Two Ferns.”

“It's about being in between things,” Datuin said. “I'm Filipina born and raised in Guam. So, it's about being raised in between Filipino, CHamoru and American cultures. In between languages. It's also about being raised in a territory, so not a state or not an independent island nation.”

She revealed that her creative inspiration comes from the bond between native people and native lands, as well as the exploration of her own culture and identity as a Filipino. Additionally, the piece that was displayed took a couple of months to create.

“I am super happy to be recognized by a UOG fine arts-affiliated exhibition space,” she added. “ It's validating and nostalgic for me to come back to this space.”

Art exhibit information

The gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The gallery is closed Sundays and holidays.

The event is open to the public and, while there is no charge to attend, donations are accepted.

This exhibition is hosted by the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences and also is made possible in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Guam Council on the Arts and Humanities Agency, the Government of Guam and the Office of the Governor.

The artwork will be on display through Jan. 27.

Manthena selected the following as Best in Show and Honorable Mention:

Best in Show:

Angelica Losing, “Self-Reflection,” digital.

Honorable Mention:

Julius Sotomayor, “On On 2,” acrylic on canvas.

Linda Frank, “Perspective,” photography.

Snyder Macaraeg, “Sweet Vulgarity,” oil on canvas.

John Dierking, “Britanny,” digital limited edition.

Geraldine Datuin, “Between Two Ferns,” acrylic on canvas.

The works of art by eight more artists will be in the spotlight: Judy Flores, Keiko Flynn, Tonya Dee McDaniel, Sarah Ngo, Chie Numano, Maila Pujol, Dawn Lees Reyes and Georgiana Tyquiengco.