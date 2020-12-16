A man accused of stealing a debit card belonging to a woman known to him and withdrawing cash multiple times from the account had a portion of the indictment against him dismissed.

Jerrold Marck Springs, 22, was charged with aggregated theft as a second-degree felony and fraudulent use of a credit card as a third-degree felony. In an aggregated theft case, two or more thefts were committed.

He asked a Superior Court of Guam judge to dismiss his case after he paid the victim the money he took.

Judge Arthur Barcinas issued his decision on Monday, dismissing with prejudice the charge of fraudulent use of a credit card, but denied dismissing the aggregated theft charge.

The prosecution opposed the dismissal request.

The alleged thefts were reported to have happened between Nov. 3 and 9, 2019, court documents state.

The victim is the mother of the defendant's girlfriend.

The suspect was caught on camera withdrawing money, documents state.

The suspect told officers that the victim told him to withdraw “as much as you need” before he took out several hundred dollars at a time, documents state.

The victim allegedly told police she never allowed the suspect to withdraw money from her card.