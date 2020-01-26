Crime of the Week: Help sought to find dog abuser

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the family of Zeus, a mix-breed pit bull, had discovered him drenched in gasoline and severely beaten. The family had reported that sometime after 9:30 p.m., someone had entered their property along Swamp Road in Dededo.

Medical care was immediately provided to Zeus, and now the family is seeking the community's help in locating the attacker.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.