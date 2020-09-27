The Guam Police Department is working with Guam Animals In Need to find the person or persons responsible for the drowning death of a dog in Talofofo.

On Sept. 20, a jogger spotted the body of a drowned dog tied to a rock, floating near the bridge immediately north of Jeff’s Pirates Cove on Route 4, Talofofo.

The dog, possibly an adult terrier mix weighing 10 to 15 pounds with tan fur, was tied to a rock using rope and duct tape before being drowned in a river, according to GAIN.

When pulling the body from the water, personnel were also able to recover the rock used to weigh the dog down in the water.

“This was intentional. The rope around the neck was knotted tightly, and duct tape was used to permanently secure the rope to a rock,” said GAIN board President Cyrus Luhr.

There is a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the dog’s killer, GAIN said.

Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is urged to call the Guam Police Department at 472-8911 or 475-8615~7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Guam Crime Stoppers 24-hour hotline at 477-HELP or submit a tip online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.

All calls will remain anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 could be paid if the information provided leads to an arrest or a grand jury indictment.