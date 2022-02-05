Photos of the crime scene where the body of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Quinata Sanchez was found last April were shown inside the courtroom Friday during the murder trial for defendant Joyner Scott Sked.

The gruesome images show the blood splatter investigators saw at the residence of Rudy Quinata.

Quinata is being tried separately in connection with Sanchez’s death.

Detective Eric Mondia, of the Guam Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division, testified as he showed the jury the scissors and hammer authorities believe to be the murder weapons.

“There was a male individual lying face down on the ground. … There was (blood) splatter everywhere and a hammer and scissors close by. There was a puncture toward his spine. There was massive head trauma. It appeared to be deep puncture wounds which broke his skull, indicating there was heavy force used to create that injury,” Mondia said. “There was a hammer and scissors near the body. Both items, in my opinion, matched the injuries that were on the body.”

The prosecution called two other police officers to testify about their response to the scene that day.

One witness who was key to the government's case was Fredrick Dungca.

Dungca said he spotted Sked on the side of the road after he dropped his mother off at church.

“On my way home, I noticed someone waving me down on the road. I kept going until I noticed her in my rearview mirror. I reversed and saw it was Joy,” Dungca said. “She asked me to give her a ride. I said, 'Where have you been and why do you look like that?' She was all dirty and looked like she needed a bath. I brought her to my house and gave her clothes. She seemed OK until after she showered. I told her I had to pick up my mom from church. She was looking out the window asking if Rudy’s out there and I said, 'No, why would he be out there?'”

Dungca said he knew both Sked and Quinata.

“She said something happened. I don’t know who stabbed who, but she was saying somebody stabbed somebody,” he said, as he recalled that the discussion involved Sked, Quinata, and the former mayor.

“What did she say Rudy did?” prosecutor Leonardo Rapadas asked.

“She didn’t say. She couldn’t put whole sentences together,” Dungca said. “If I had known anything like that happened, I would have taken her to the police department."

“You stated someone was stabbing someone, correct?” Rapadas said.

“She mentioned that. I said how long ago did this happen. She said four days ago, and I said 'oh my God,'” Dungca said. “I needed to take her somewhere away from there because I didn’t want to get involved.”

Sked was still at Dungca’s home when police called the residence looking for her, according to Dungca’s mother, Rosalia Sablan Ada.

“I remember there were several police that came to the house, and they wanted to check the place,” Ada said.

Trial is scheduled to continue Monday before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez.