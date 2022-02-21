Crime Stoppers 477-HELP hotline offline for months

The hotline set up for the community to anonymously report crimes still has someone answering calls.

But it’s not the Guam Crime Stoppers.

The Guam Daily Post confirmed with the local organization's board chairman James McDonald that the hotline hasn’t been in use since at least the summer of 2021.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“We coordinate that line with G4S,” McDonald said.

An operator with G4S Security answered the call when The Post dialed the (671) 477-HELP hotline number, but the operator said it was the security company and not Crime Stoppers.

The company had no further comment.

McDonald said the issue is that the company has gone through management changes, adding that they needed to update the memorandum of understanding required for the security company to take the calls.

“It’s been operable, but they were not answering the phones. I told them they can’t do that because if there is a loss of life then they could be held liable,” he said. “I told them what about those that don’t use computers or have cell phones? They will use that hard line. It’s a challenge for me to keep pushing that.”

McDonald said Richard Carter, director of legal services of Crime Stoppers of the United States of America Inc., has since reviewed the proposed MOU and the document is pending a signature by the management at G4S Guam.

“It’s a black and white document informing them that they will not be liable for any charges, and the phone line is a donation from (a) telephone company, and the training of their people will be done by Crime Stoppers or GPD. We also have them sign a nondisclosure form, so everything is kept confidential,” he said. “It’s a matter of life and death.”

It is still an option to provide information online.

This option can be found on the organization’s website: http://guam.crimestoppersweb.com/

“The Crime Stoppers tip website or hotline is one of the many tools the Guam Police Department uses to assist any investigation, by providing anonymous possible leads or tips,” said GPD spokesperson Berlyn Savella, who said that the phone situation with Crime Stoppers has not hampered daily police operations. “(The tip line) is only an information outlet for officers to use at no risk to the individuals providing the information,” according to Savella.

McDonald said the police chief asked why his officers could not just take over answering the hotline.

“If it’s a government entity that answers the phone then they can be subpoenaed. That’s what the federal law states. But, if it’s a private company or a nonprofit organization, then they are protected by law,” he said.

McDonald said he hopes to have the hotline back up soon.

The organization reports that Guam Crime Stoppers received its first call locally on Aug. 26, 1985.