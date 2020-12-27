Guam Crime Stoppers is asking the community to help identify the people who are responsible for the theft of the Christmas tree that was the center of the Mangilao village’s display at Silver Stars Park.

The tree, which stood near a lighted “gingerbread house,” was pulled from where it stood, wires and all.

“They just snagged the tree,” Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta said the following day. “When we got there the wires were on the wet grass and some of the wires were bare.”

The Guam Crime Stoppers community does want to hold people accountable for their actions.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Guam CrimeStoppers at 477-HELP, or submit tips online at guam.crimestoppersweb.com.