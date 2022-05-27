A tip to Guam Crime Stoppers resulted in police making an arrest and finding three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine.

Agents with the Guam Police Department’s Special Investigation Section conducted drug surveillance in Tumon on Tuesday after receiving a tip of drug activity in the area.

During the investigation, authorities spotted a man with a bag go into the passenger side of a car. The car had expired plates, according to GPD spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

Officers stopped the car at the Kmart parking lot.

According to court documents filed in Superior Court, police told the driver and his passenger to exit the car after they spotted a knife, a machete, and a hatchet.

Tapao said police searched the car and found 138 grams of meth inside the passenger’s bag, along with an additional 203 grams of the drug in his possession.

The drugs were kept inside resealable baggies.

Joluo Soiken, 26, also known as Gi Soukn, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Soiken allegedly told police he had smoked meth the day prior.

He also told police he found the meth in the jungle area while he was harvesting fruit, adding that the drugs were inside an envelope that was placed inside a trash bag and left hanging from a coconut tree, documents state.

Soiken allegedly admitted to authorities that he tried to sell the drugs for $50 and for four marijuana cigarettes, but the buyer did not have any money.

In addition, officers found a digital scale, a glass pipe with meth residue, and $360 in cash, documents state.