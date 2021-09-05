Crisis hotline calls jump to record 800-plus a month

In August, as COVID-19 cases started blowing up, the number of calls to the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center crisis hotline jumped to more than 800.

Therese Arriola, director of the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, said her team wasn’t surprised as they’ve seen this over the last year.

“The high volume of positives out there in our community regarding COVID-19, as well as the recent announcement of unfortunate deaths because of COVID, it’s a natural trend that our crisis hotline numbers trend up,” she said.

Prior to the pandemic, the number of calls to the hotline averaged about 23 a month, officials have said.

When the novel coronavirus landed on Guam’s shores in March 2020, they started seeing about that many calls in a single day.

And even with the slight respite in COVID-19 cases earlier this year, the calls didn’t slow much. Many on island have continued to struggle with the impact of the pandemic. Many Guamanians continue to struggle after losing their jobs, seeing smaller paychecks or are worried about the delta variant infecting those who’ve been vaccinated as well as children - two groups that many thought would escape.

“We’ve always been averaging 600-700 (a month) for the last year. I can tell you that for the month of August we are trending upward to 800-plus,” Arriola said. “That is not a surprise to us here at Guam Behavioral Health and the crisis hotline team because it always takes an uptick when there is a high number of positives and announcement of deaths.”

At 800, that’s an average of 26 calls a day.

Arriola, who responded to questions during a Friday morning proclamation signing ceremony for Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, took a moment to ask residents to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and “get that layer of protection.”

She said this past year, they’ve been able to strengthen their crisis hotline team, which used to consist of the nurses on shift.

“We have a 24-hour team now,” she said. “I’m grateful for all the federal funding that has come our way because we were able to get not only SAMSA funding but FEMA funding to manage the crisis hotline.”

Arriola said some callers “just needing someone to talk to.”

She said most of the calls they’re receiving currently are people dealing with “anxiety and depression, all leaning toward the uncertainty and concerns they have with regard to COVID and so we’re addressing that.”

“But the wonderful thing about the crisis hotline is, if necessary and they need more intensive services, then it’s a conduit to an intake and getting them an appointment at Guam Behavioral Health.”

She reiterated that anyone who needs someone to speak with, whether it's for a personal issue, or concern for a loved one, can call the hotline at 671-647-8833 or 671-647-8834.