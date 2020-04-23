Crisis response: Here's how some officials are personally helping

When Guam patients needed to go back home quickly before the Philippines shut down its airports temporarily, they reached out for help.

Using his personal money, Sen. Jose "Pedo" Terlaje said he paid for 10 patients' airfare to bring them back home "so they would not be stranded" in the Philippines.

"In times like this, it is our culture to come together and take care of each other. I trust that my fellow elected officials have grown up with the same heritage and have been imbued with the same spirit of inafa'maolek," Terlaje said.

Melanie Mendiola, Guam Economic Development Authority administrator, has come to the aid of musicians and independently employed individuals, on top of her donations to the University of Guam and the Santa Teresita Church in Mangilao.

They are among Guam's elected and appointed officials helping, on a personal level, other people go through the financial crisis brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak.

More families in need will have food on the table to get them through the crisis, thanks to donations made to Guåhan Sustainable Culture. Sen. Sabina Perez said she's planning to make a $100 donation to the nonprofit organization.

"The money will help support farmers to pay for unsold crops, which will be distributed to families in need," she said.

No GovGuam official has announced donating all their salary at this time, just like what officials in other states have been doing.

But some GovGuam officials on Wednesday said they are just as eager to help with what limited resources they have.

This is on top of what they said they've been doing to keep the government running in this time of crisis.

Sen. Louise Muna was on her way to the Archdiocese of Agana's Ministry to the Homeless in Hagåtña on Wednesday when asked about her part. She was about to donate food items so that the ministry can feed more of the island's hungry and homeless.

"I do challenge my fellow elected officials to do the same," she said.

The archdiocese temporarily ceased its daily soup kitchen, but it's still accepting donations so it can continue to distribute to-go food items three times a week.

Connecting people needing resources with groups and agencies that can help them is another way other officials such as Sen. Clynt Ridgell and Sen. Telo Taitague are contributing.

Sen. Wil Castro joins many others in supplying meals to those on the front line against the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as in coordinating the purchase of materials to make more masks and other personal protective equipment.

Continuing to support local businesses that are open by buying food and supplies or ordering from them is also another way to help, he said.

Burying unclaimed bodies to free up hospital morgue

Department of Agriculture Deputy Director Adrian Cruz's nonprofit funeral home, Arimathea Society, has been giving proper burials to the homeless and unclaimed bodies throughout the year.

With the COVID-19 crisis, the Arimathea Society has been burying unclaimed bodies to clear the Guam Memorial Hospital morgue.

Besides donating bottles of water and masks, and contributing to efforts by Guåhan Sustainable Culture and other nonprofits, Sen. Kelly Marsh said she's been working with constituents in getting answers to their questions, from eviction to small-business loans or receiving stimulus checks.

She said she's also been helping a person who was stranded on Guam while on his way to San Diego to take care of his Social Security issues.

Agriculture Director Chelsea Muna-Brecht not only donates regularly and often, including during this current pandemic, but also teaches her children to help others.

"We do so because this is our community and we must always be grateful for what we have and be compassionate toward others," she said.

Agriculture continues to respond to grassland fires, propagate plants for eventual community distribution and inspect commodities for safe transport, among other things.

"We try, every single day, to ensure we continue to serve our community in any safe way we can," she said.