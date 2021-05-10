Cross-enrollment possible with GDOE online learning program

The Guam Department of Education has provided an updated look at how instruction will occur next school year.

The department is putting together its pandemic reentry plan for next school year.

That plan is in line with Department of Public Health and Social Services guidelines, which GDOE officials have noted stand in the way of a total return of the public school student population to the classroom.

The department's biggest hurdle is the 3-foot physical distancing rule for face-to-face students.

Part of taking the pressure off the classroom capacity has been the department's push to develop an Online Regional Learning program.

Deputy Superintendent of Operations Erika Cruz noted that the program would be part of the plan submitted to Public Health.

"The elementary schools are first, and middle schools will incorporate an online class in their master schedule," Cruz said. "So, for example, if I were to teach math, ... a middle school teacher has five sections that they teach. That particular teacher would teach four sections of a face-to-face class and one section of an online class. With high schools, they are working together."

There will be an opportunity for high school students to cross-enroll at other public high schools, she said.

"So if there is a teacher or a student who is in need of a biology class, for a certain period, from John F. Kennedy High School and JFK does not have an available teacher for that particular period, they may be able to cross-enroll different high schools," said Cruz.

Students must physically attend Advanced Placement, Guam Community College, Career and Technical Education courses, Junior ROTC and the like, Cruz said.

She reported that 11 elementary schools would be able to accommodate face-to-face schedules five days a week. However, these schools would need an online teacher from a different region to accommodate online learners.

Cruz said standard operating procedures are being developed specifically for the online learning program.

"Our school administrators have been ... researching other school districts, who have these regional online schools. So that we'll be able to maximize our teachers and that we're not assigning one teacher to just teach three or four students. We want to be able to maximize the classroom as though they are face to face," said Cruz.

GDOE has made it clear it would be working with Public Health to see if there is any flexibility in the 3-foot rule. Cruz said she would be speaking with Public Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials to develop protocols.

The department's goal remains to return 100% of its students to the classroom. The department currently anticipates an 80% return of students.